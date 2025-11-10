Georgia Sens. Ossoff, Warnock call for continued fight for subsidies after voting no to reopening government

The Senate took the first step to end the government shutdown Sunday after eight moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at the start of next year.

The Senate voted 60-40 to move toward passing legislation to fund the government. While the agreement does not guarantee health care subsidies would be extended, it did set a vote for mid-December on an extension.

The agreement also includes a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration since the shutdown began on Oct. 1 and would ensure that federal workers receive back pay.

With the government shut down for a record 40 days now, the vote paves the way for an end to the stalemate, but the final passage of the legislation could be several days away if Democrats object and delay the process.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff leave a Democratic Caucus leadership meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 8, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Georgia senators remain steady on shutdown votes

Among those who voted no on the 15th Senate vote were Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who have been firm on continuing the congressional standoff until Republicans agreed to extend the subsidies.

Warnock explained his no vote, pointing to low-income Georgians at risk of seeing spiking insurance premiums in 2026.

"I voted 'NO' on tonight's proposal because it doesn't provide relief to the 1.2 million Georgians who are about to see their health care premiums double and more. People cannot afford that," Warnock said in a statement. "At the same time, I understand the overwhelming pain that has been inflicted on people in my state by President Trump and Republicans, from needlessly firing federal workers, including 600 CDC workers last month in Georgia, to forcing some of our most vulnerable families and children to go hungry by eliminating SNAP benefits."

"Choosing between making health care affordable and stopping the endless chaos and damage of this President, including starving hungry children and seniors, should never be a decision we have to make in the United States. But this is Donald Trump's terrifying vision of America," the senator continued. "That's why we must continue the fight for health care, no matter the outcome of this vote, and we must hold the President accountable."

Ossoff, the only senator in the Democratic Party who is seeking reelection next year in a state President Trump won in 2024, looked to the future vote on extending the subsidies.

"Premiums are set to double for 1.4 million Georgians, and nearly half a million Georgians could lose health insurance altogether. The President refuses to fix it and withholds SNAP benefits while the House has not even to come to work for six weeks," he said in a statement on Sunday. "With health care votes ahead, the question is whether Republicans in Congress will join us to prevent catastrophic increases in health insurance premiums."

Challengers target Ossoff over shutdown votes

Republicans see an opening if they can blame Ossoff and his party for the shutdown and the fallout on Americans.

Two Republican challengers, former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, held events outside Ossoff's Atlanta office early in the shutdown. Collins even delivered a symbolic pink slip to fire Ossoff.

Meanwhile, Dooley and a third candidate, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, call it the "Schumer-Ossoff shutdown," giving Ossoff equal billing with the Senate's Democratic leader.

After Ossoff's vote against reopening the government, Dooley criticized the senator, arguing that he was "prioritizing Chuck Schumer and his party bosses over the hardworking people of Georgia."

What Democrats voted to reopen the government?

Seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the party joined Republicans to advance the House-passed measure:

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia

Sen. Angus King of Maine

Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada

Sen. Jeanne Saheen of New Hampshire

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the only member of his party who voted no.

It's unclear whether the two parties would be able to find any common ground on the health care subsidies before the promised December vote in the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he will not commit to bringing it up in his chamber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.