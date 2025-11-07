Georgia Rep. David Scott did not vote in 2024 presidential election, PSC races, records show

A Democratic Georgia congressman who represents parts of metro Atlanta has not cast a vote in his area's last six elections, records show.

Documents obtained by CBS News Atlanta via a public records request from the Georgia Secretary of State's office show that Rep. David Scott did not vote in multiple recent elections, including the 2024 presidential election.

The most recent election in which the 80-year-old Scott participated was the general primary in May 2024, in which he voted absentee. Along with the presidential vote in November, it appears that Scott did not vote for himself for reelection.

While most of the elections that Scott missed were municipal, the record shows that he did not vote in the state Georgia Public Service Commission election on Tuesday, an election that state Democrats had made a priority to win.

The report showed that Scott had also missed elections in 2021 and 2023.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Make Community Banking Great Again" in the Ryaburn House Office Building on Feb. 5, 2025. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Scott's voting history was first brought to attention by state Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark, who is running in the upcoming 2026 primary election against the sitting congressman.

"I can not fathom any election official asking his constituents for their votes every two years while not even bothering to go vote himself," Clark wrote in a statement. "We need leaders who do everything possible to turn out votes for Democrats up and down the ballot in 2026."

Scott is facing 10 other candidates in the primary on May 19, 2026.

During his last election, Scott faced attacks from other candidates over his age. Last year, he was ousted from the top post on the House Agriculture Committee by Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota after suffering a series of health issues.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Scott's office for comment on his voting history and will update this story if we receive a response.