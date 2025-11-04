Marjorie Taylor Greene continues criticism of GOP's shutdown response, healthcare plan on "The View"

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought criticism of Republican leaders and their handling of the federal government shutdown to ABC's "The View" on Tuesday.

Last month, the Republican lawmaker called on Senate Republicans to use the so-called "nuclear option," eliminating the filibuster to pass a funding bill and end the government shutdown.

Greene won notice in the U.S. House as a devoted Donald Trump supporter who sought confrontation with Democrats, but her appearance on the show had a different tone.

"Women to women, we need to pave a new path," Greene told "The View's" hosts. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together."

She said that she still loves Trump, but attacked the "pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men."

"When I talk about weak Republican men, I am pretty much talking oftentimes about the leadership in the House and Senate, and they are just not getting our agenda done," she said.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) talks to Rep. Marjorie Tayler Greene (R-GA) as they arrive for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 3, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Greene's call for a Republican healthcare plan

In recent weeks, Greene has pushed for her own party to share an alternative plan to replace the current Affordable Care Act, specifically calling out House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"Republicans never fixed it … And then the ACA tax credits were passed in 2021 … and Republicans never made a plan for that," Greene said.

She criticized Johnson for keeping the House in recess, saying, "We should be at work."

"I yelled at Mike Johnson last week on our GOP conference call … I hope that Mike Johnson is finally giving a single health care policy, because the country deserves it, and it shouldn't be a secret."

Greene also shared her thoughts on releasing the Epstein files, the war in Gaza, and an intra-party feud over whether or not known white supremacist influencer Nick Fuentes should be offered mainstream access to the GOP.

When asked, Greene denied moderating her stances.

"Oh no, nothing has changed about me," Greene said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.