Trump says Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has "lost her way" after criticism over foreign policy focus

President Donald Trump pushed back Monday against criticism from Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying his longtime ally had "lost her way" after she accused him of paying too much attention to foreign affairs and not enough to the rising cost of living at home.

The rift underscores growing tension within Trump's Republican coalition following last week's off-cycle elections, in which Democrats gained ground in Virginia and New Jersey as voters cited inflation as a top concern.

"I don't know what happened to Marjorie, nice woman, but she's lost her way, I think," Trump said from the Oval Office, where he met with Syria's leader and swore in a new ambassador to India. The president defended his focus on global issues, saying he sees the presidency "as a worldwide situation."

Greene, one of Trump's most vocal supporters in Congress, told NBC News last week that "watching the foreign leaders come to the White House through a revolving door is not helping Americans," adding that prices "remain too high."

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks ahead of the arrival of Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Johnny Mercer Theatre on September 24, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. The former president spoke to attendees on various plans including the tax code, U.S. manufacturing, and future economic opportunities if reelected a second term. Trump continues campaigning around the country ahead of the November 5 presidential election. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The Georgia Republican has recently become more outspoken about GOP leadership and policy direction. On ABC's "The View" last week, Greene criticized Republican leaders over their handling of the federal government shutdown, saying it was time for "women of maturity" to "sew this country back together."

Greene said she still supports Trump but blasted what she called a "pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men." She also faulted House Speaker Mike Johnson for keeping the House in recess and urged Republicans to present a replacement for the Affordable Care Act rather than letting key tax credits expire.

Trump, meanwhile, argued that his broader focus is necessary to prevent future conflicts and safeguard America's interests abroad. "We could have a world that's on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president," he said. "I'm surprised by her comments. She's catering to the other side."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.