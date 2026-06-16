Live Updates: 2026 Georgia primary runoff election day as voters decide on key races
What to know about Georgia's primary runoffs:
- Georgia voters are set to decide which candidates advance to the general election after several high-profile races have moved to runoff contests. That includes the Republican U.S. Senate primary, where state Rep. Mike Collins and Gov. Brian Kemp-backed former football coach Derek Dooley are facing off, plus elections in both parties' primaries for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
- All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7 p.m., officials say you will be allowed to vote.
- More than 2 million voters across Georgia cast their ballots in the May election to decide primaries for U.S. Senate, governor, and lieutenant governor that will shape the election landscape in November.
Will weather impact voter turnout?
Georgia voters heading to the polls for Tuesday's primary runoff election may want to keep an umbrella handy.
The forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day, with rain becoming more likely after 2 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 75 degrees.
The National Weather Service says there is a 70% chance of precipitation during the day, with rainfall amounts generally between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch. However, higher totals are possible in areas that experience thunderstorms.
While the forecast does not suggest widespread severe weather, periods of rain and lightning could make traveling to and from polling places less convenient, particularly during the afternoon when showers are expected to become more prevalent.
The unsettled weather is forecast to continue into the evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of lingering showers overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall to around 66 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
For voters planning to cast a ballot on Election Day, monitoring local weather conditions and allowing extra time for travel may help avoid delays if showers develop.
Republicans see higher turnout for primary runoffs in early voting
Early voting turnout in Georgia primary runoff elections shows a different story than who went to the polls during the record-breaking May primary.
According to data from the Secretary of State's Office, around 485,000 Georgians voted early in the days running up to Tuesday's primary, which is around 6.6% of the state's 7.3 million active voters.
While the drop-off in turnout was expected, it's less than of what the state saw during early voting in May.
The data also shows a significantly higher turnout for Republicans than Democrats, with more than 303,000 voters for the former compared to over 180,000 for the latter. This is a reversal from last month's primary, which saw much higher demand for the Democratic ballot.
The strong Republican turnout could mean one of metro Atlanta's state senate seats could flip red. With Nabilah Parkes' decision to resign to focus on her campaign for lieutenant governor, the special election has come down to a runoff between Republican Aizaz Shaikh and Democrat Adrienne White.
Last-minute endorsements could shake up primary runoffs
A pair of endorsements over the weekend could have an impact on two Republican primary runoff races.
On Sunday, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he was endorsing Rep. Mike Collins in the runoff against former college football coach Derek Dooley.
"Mike Collins is a true Friend, Fighter, and WARRIOR, who has been with us from the very beginning, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be your next United States Senator," Mr. Trump said in the post.
The president's endorsement puts him at odds with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who endorsed Dooley early in the race.
Whoever wins on Tuesday will take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.
On the same day, Kemp wrote on X that he would be endorsing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the race to succeed him.
"The hardest part about being governor is making decisions that aren't always popular or easy. I've worked alongside Burt for nearly fifteen years and I'm confident that he will always put hardworking Georgians first," Kemp wrote.
Jones is facing healthcare executive Rick Jackson in an expensive primary. Whoever wins will run against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who overwhelmingly won the Democratic primary last month.
Polls now open for Georgia's 2026 primary runoff elections
Polling places across Georgia are now open for the June 16 primary runoff election, and voters will be casting ballots all day to determine who will represent their political party in November.
Because polling sites can shift between the primary and the runoff, it's worth double‑checking your location before heading out.
You can find your polling place by logging into the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page, by contacting your county election office, or by checking your voter registration card.
To vote in person, you must have a valid photo ID, which includes a driver's license or U.S. passport. You can also use the state's free voter ID card, which can be issued at any County Board of Registrars' Office.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
High-profile races remain on the ballot for Georgia primary runoff
The crowded field of candidates has kept many important primary races on the ballot for Tuesday's runoff elections.
This year's election sees some of the state's most powerful positions left without an incumbent in the race. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both left their current positions in the hopes of succeeding the popular governor.
Republican voters will decide whether Rep. Mike Collins or Derek Dooley will take on incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in November. They'll also pick between Jones and billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson as their candidate to succeed Kemp. Other major races on the GOP ballot include lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
For Democratic voters, state Sen. Josh McLaurin and state Sen. Nabilah Parkes are facing off in the lieutenant governor primary. Voters will also choose the Democratic candidates for insurance and labor commissioner, as well as secretary of state.