Where do you vote in the June 16 Georgia runoff elections? Here's how to find your polling location

With Georgia's primary runoffs set for June 16, many voters are once again looking up where they can cast a ballot. Because polling sites can shift between the primary and the runoff, it's worth double‑checking your location before heading out.

In Georgia, your residence determines the designated polling place where you can vote on Election Day. Here's how to find that location.

Here's how to find your correct site for the runoff election.

How to find your Georgia polling place

To find your polling place in Georgia, you can follow these steps:

Visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can check your voter registration status, see your sample ballot, and update your voter information. On that website, you will also find your precinct information as well as directions to the polling place.

Contact Your County Election Office: You can also contact your local county election office directly. They can provide you with information about your polling place and any other voting-related questions. You can find your county election office here.

Check Voter Registration Card: Your voter registration card, if you have one, includes your polling location.

Because sites can change between elections, it's smart to verify your location before June 16.

Metro Atlanta polling locations

Counties around metro Atlanta usually have a link to lists of polling locations that you can check:

When does voting start and end for Georgia primary runoff election?

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

To vote in person, you must have a valid photo ID, which includes a driver's license or U.S. passport. You can also use the state's free voter ID card, which can be issued at any County Board of Registrar's Office.