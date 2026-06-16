Josh McLaurin wins Georgia Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor, CBS News projects

State Sen. Josh McLaurin has won Georgia's Democratic runoff for lieutenant governor, CBS News projects.

McLaurin defeated former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes to secure the Democratic nomination for one of Georgia's highest-ranking statewide offices.

The victory sends McLaurin to the general election, where he will face the Republican nominee in November.

McLaurin, who represents parts of Sandy Springs in the Georgia House, campaigned on issues including government accountability, voting rights, and public education. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Yale Law School and previously worked as an attorney and acting general counsel for ExpressJet Airlines.

National attention followed McLaurin throughout the campaign because of his connection to Vice President JD Vance. The two were roommates while attending Yale Law School.

Georgia state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs poses for a portrait for the Associated Press on Jan. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Georgia's lieutenant governor serves as the presiding officer of the state Senate and can play a key role in shaping legislative priorities at the Capitol.

With the runoff now decided, Democrats will turn their focus toward the general election as they seek to win a statewide office that has been held by Republicans for decades.