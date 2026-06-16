State Sen. Greg Dolezal wins Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, CBS News projects

State Sen. Greg Dolezal has won Georgia's Republican runoff for lieutenant governor, CBS News projects.

Dolezal defeated former state Sen. John Kennedy on Tuesday, earning the Republican nomination in the race to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

The runoff followed a crowded seven-candidate Republican primary in May, where neither candidate secured the majority required to avoid a second round of voting. Kennedy finished first in the initial contest, while Dolezal advanced in second place.

Dolezal, who represents portions of north metro Atlanta in the Georgia Senate, campaigned as a conservative outsider to the Capitol's leadership structure while emphasizing issues including tax policy, public safety and government accountability.

The lieutenant governor is one of the most powerful elected officials in Georgia government, serving as president of the Senate and helping shape legislative priorities.

Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol on March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Alex Slitz / AP

Dolezal will now advance to the November general election, where he is expected to face either state Sen. Josh McLaurin or former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes, who are in their own runoff to be the Democratic nominee.