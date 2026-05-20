Democratic runoff set in Georgia's 7th District primary, McCormick runs unopposed

The race to be the Democratic Party's nominee to take on Republican Rep. Rich McCormick for Georgia's 7th District is heading to a runoff, CBS News projects.

With no candidate receiving over 50% of the vote. The two candidates with the most votes, Navy vet and attorneyTony Kozycki and Filmmaker Case Norton, will face off in the runoff election, which will take place in June.

Kozycki completed three combat deployments in the Middle East and spent three years embedded with the Royal Australian Air Force.

The attorney said he filed to run after learning the story of Godfrey Wade, a Georgia Army veteran who was deported to Jamaica after he was arrested for driving without a license in 2025.

Norton, a camera technician, has been in the film industry since he was 17. He moved to Sandy Springs after working for years in Los Angeles.

McCormick, the incumbent in the race, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and emergency room physician, McCormick represented Georgia's 6th Congressional District from 2023 until 2025, when a court-ordered round of redistricting shifted its boundaries. He then ran for District 7 in the 2024 general election, beating his Democratic challenger with nearly 65% of the vote.

Following redistricting, Georgia's 7th Congressional District now includes most of the northern metro Atlanta area, including all of Dawson, Forsyth, and Lumpkin counties.

While the district had bounced back and forth between Republican and Democratic representatives in recent years, it has leaned more Republican, with President Trump beating former Vice President Kamala Harris by 22 points in the 2024 presidential election.