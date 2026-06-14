Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Burt Jones for Georgia governor ahead of primary runoff

Gov. Brian Kemp publicly endorsed Lt. Governor Burt Jones for the 2026 governor's race.

Kemp made the announcement at a press conference in Atlanta on Sunday, ending months of speculation about his stance in the hotly contested Republican primary.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, Gov. Kemp said, "Burt Jones has shown the leadership and vision our state needs to keep moving forward."

Burt Jones and President Donald Trump. CBS News

He praised Jones's record on economic growth and public safety.

The endorsement is expected to provide a significant boost to Jones's campaign, which already commands strong support among the GOP base.

Jones welcomed Kemp's backing, calling it "an honor" and pledging to continue Kemp's legacy of "conservative leadership and commonsense solutions."

Political observers say the move could consolidate Republican support behind Jones and reshape the race's dynamics.

The endorsement drew immediate reactions from other candidates and party officials, with some expressing surprise at Kemp's decision.

The primary is expected to remain competitive, but Kemp's support could prove decisive as candidates vie for the Republican nomination ahead of the November election.

Stay tuned to CBS News Atlanta for continuing coverage on this developing story.