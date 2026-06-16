Kozycki wins Georgia's 7th District runoff, setting up race against McCormick, CBS News projects

Democratic voters in Georgia's 7th District have picked attorney Tony Kozycki as their candidate to take on Republican Rep. Rich McCormick in November, CBS News projects.

Kozycki received the most votes in the May primary, but did not receive enough to avoid a runoff against filmmaker Case Norton. With the field narrowed down to just him and Norton, he is projected to win the nomination.

Before working as an attorney, the Navy veteran completed three combat deployments in the Middle East and spent three years embedded with the Royal Australian Air Force.

Kozycki said he filed to run after learning the story of Godfrey Wade, a Georgia Army veteran who was deported to Jamaica after he was arrested for driving without a license in 2025. He ran on a platform of fighting corruption in Congress and lowering the costs of childcare and healthcare.

He'll now face McCormick, the incumbent in the race, in November.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and emergency room physician, McCormick represented Georgia's 6th Congressional District from 2023 until 2025, when a court-ordered round of redistricting shifted its boundaries. He then ran for District 7 in the 2024 general election, beating his Democratic challenger with nearly 65% of the vote.

Following redistricting, Georgia's 7th Congressional District now includes most of the northern metro Atlanta area, including all of Dawson, Forsyth, and Lumpkin counties.

While the district had bounced back and forth between Republican and Democratic representatives in recent years, it has leaned more Republican, with President Trump beating former Vice President Kamala Harris by 22 points in the 2024 presidential election.