Georgia lawmakers to return for special session focused on redistricting, election system deadline

Georgia lawmakers are set to return to the State Capitol on June 17 for a special legislative session that is likely to shape both the state's political map and how votes are counted in upcoming elections.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the session primarily to address congressional redistricting following recent court developments ahead of the 2028 election cycle. But lawmakers are also facing pressure to resolve an election administration issue involving the state's voting system before a special congressional election scheduled later this summer.

The dispute stems from legislation passed in 2024 that prohibited Georgia from using QR codes as the official method of tabulating votes after July 1, 2026.

At the time, supporters argued the change would increase transparency by relying on vote selections that voters can directly read rather than machine-generated barcodes. However, lawmakers never approved a replacement system before the deadline arrived.

Georgia currently uses touchscreen ballot-marking devices that print a paper ballot containing both a human-readable summary of a voter's choices and a QR code. Election scanners use the QR code to tabulate votes.

Earlier this year, state senators considered Senate Bill 568, a wider election proposal that included changes to voting technology and election administration. The measure ultimately failed to advance before the General Assembly adjourned, leaving state officials without a obvious course ahead as the July deadline approaches.

The issue has become more urgent because a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. David Scott's congressional term is scheduled for July 28, with early voting beginning July 6.

Adding to the uncertainty, Georgia's Secretary of State's Office and the State Election Board have issued conflicting guidance on how counties should proceed if lawmakers do not act.

The Secretary of State's Office has proposed a process that would continue using existing voting machines while relying on software to tabulate votes based on the human-readable text printed on ballots rather than QR codes. Meanwhile, the State Election Board has argued that the approach is not authorized under current law and has directed counties to prepare to use hand-marked paper ballots and optical scanners as an emergency backup if the deadline remains in place.

State election officials and county administrators have warned that the conflicting instructions could create confusion for local election offices and potentially invite litigation if the issue is not resolved before voting begins. Henry County election officials, whose voters will participate in the upcoming congressional special election, have said they are awaiting additional guidance from the state.

According to AP, a possible outcome of the special session would be for lawmakers to extend the QR-code deadline, allowing Georgia to continue using its current system through upcoming elections while state leaders consider longer-term changes. Another possibility would be adopting a new tabulation process before the deadline takes effect, though election administrators have brought up concerns about implementing significant changes so close to an active election cycle.

While congressional redistricting is expected to dominate much of the political debate during the special session, the election equipment issue could have more immediate consequences for voters heading to the polls later this summer.

Lawmakers are expected to begin work when the special session convenes on June 17 at the Georgia State Capitol.