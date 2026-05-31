Ossoff rallies Atlanta supporters with sharp attacks on Trump, GOP rivals ahead of Georgia showdown

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff used a campaign rally in downtown Atlanta's The Tabernacle on Sunday to sharpen Democratic attacks against President Donald Trump's administration, rising costs and Georgia Republicans, while rallying supporters ahead of what is expected to become one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

Speaking to a packed crowd at The Tabernacle alongside Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ossoff framed the 2026 midterms as a referendum on the Trump administration's economic policies, health care access and voting rights.

The rally featured a mix of campaign messaging, personal testimony and broader criticism of Republican leadership in Washington and Georgia.

Ossoff calls the 2026 midterms a referendum on Trump-era economic policies, health care, and voting rights. CBS News Atlanta

Speakers repeatedly focused on rising insurance premiums, grocery prices and Medicaid policy, issues Democrats are increasingly centering in Georgia as Republicans continue battling through a competitive gubernatorial runoff.

"We are going to vote from the top of the ballot to the bottom of the ballot to make sure we are electing leaders who are putting Georgians first," Bottoms told supporters.

Ossoff, who is seeking reelection after becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Georgia in two decades during the state's historic 2021 runoff elections, delivered an aggressive speech criticizing Trump's economic agenda, recent foreign policy decisions and the influence of wealthy donors in politics.

"Georgia is ready to do our part again to save our republic," Ossoff told the crowd.

Throughout the rally, Democrats sought to connect national political frustrations to kitchen-table economic concerns in Georgia.

Pamela Blackstone, a cafeteria worker and caregiver for her autistic grandson, described seeing her Affordable Care Act insurance premium rise from $80 to more than $400 a month.

Pamela Blackstone, who cares for her autistic grandson, says her monthly ACA premium soared from $80 to more than $400. CBS News Atlanta

Another couple, Bryce and Amelia Unger, spoke about the rising cost of raising children and maintaining health coverage while balancing careers and family life.

Bryce and Amelia Unger discuss juggling careers, family life, and the increasing costs of raising children and keeping health insurance. CBS News Atlanta

Democrats at the event also repeatedly tied their message to Medicaid expansion — a policy Georgia Republican leaders have long resisted in favor of a more limited state-based approach.

Bottoms pledged that expanding Medicaid would be a priority if elected governor.

Keisha Lance Bottoms says expanding Medicaid would be a top priority if elected governor. CBS News Atlanta

The rally comes as Georgia Republicans remain locked in a contentious gubernatorial runoff between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and businessman Rick Jackson, a race Democrats repeatedly referenced Sunday.

Bottoms criticized both Republicans as aligned with Trump-era politics, while Ossoff accused the eventual Republican nominee of supporting tariffs, health care cuts and hardline voting policies.

Republicans, meanwhile, have argued Democratic policies contributed to inflation and federal spending increases while defending tougher immigration enforcement and conservative economic policies.

Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are headed to a run off later this month. Jeff Amy/AP

Jones has previously positioned himself as a strong ally of Trump and has emphasized tax cuts, public safety and election integrity measures as key priorities. Jackson has similarly campaigned on conservative economic policies and support for the former president.

The runoff has exposed divisions within Georgia Republicans over messaging, strategy and the future direction of the party heading into November while Democrats are hoping to capitalize on these same dynamics in a state that continues to show razor-thin statewide margins.

The event also underscored how Democrats are trying to rebuild the coalition that helped flip Georgia blue in 2020 and 2021 by leaning heavily into voting rights, affordability concerns and suburban voter outreach.

Past reporting by CBS News Atlanta has documented how economic pressures — from rising utility costs to health care affordability and housing concerns — are increasingly shaping political conversations across Georgia, particularly as rapid development and population growth continue transforming metro Atlanta and other parts of the state.

Sunday's rally repeatedly returned to those broader anxieties about affordability and political trust.

Pastor Jamal Bryant urges Georgia voters to make history in November. CBS News Atlanta

Pastor Jamal Bryant spoke at the rally at today's campaign rally. He energized the crowd by highlighting Georgia's history of driving national change, from Coca-Cola to civil rights icons.

He urged voters to make history in November by electing Keisha Lance Bottoms as Georgia's first Black woman governor and praised Sen. Jon Ossoff for his leadership on voting rights, student loan relief, and health care.

Bryant called on attendees to honor the sacrifices of past generational leaders like John Lewis by turning out to vote, emphasizing that Georgia's choices will set an example for the nation.

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to a crowd of supporters at an Atlanta rally on Sunday, May 31. CBS News Atlanta

Ossoff also used part of his speech to warn about what he described as growing threats to democratic institutions and voting rights, referencing ongoing national debates over election administration and political power in Georgia.

The senator's remarks frequently drew loud applause from supporters inside the venue, though several of his sharper attacks on Trump and Republicans are likely to become flashpoints in the months ahead as Republicans seek to portray Democrats as overly focused on national political grievances instead of economic recovery and border security.

Georgia is also expected to remain one of the country's top political battlegrounds in 2026, with both parties preparing for what could become another expensive and nationally significant election cycle.

For Democrats, Sunday's rally appeared designed to show enthusiasm and organizational momentum early.

For Republicans, the immediate focus remains resolving the gubernatorial runoff before fully consolidating around a general election message.

And beneath the applause, speeches and campaign attacks was a broader question that continues to define Georgia politics: whether voters frustrated by rising costs and political division are looking for continuity, or something entirely different.