Georgia sample ballot for the 2026 primary runoffs shows every race to vote on this year

The 2026 primary runoff elections in Georgia are on Tuesday, June 16, and many high-profile races remain on the ballot after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the previous round.

Wherever you live in Georgia, you'll have statewide races on your ballot, though what races are there depend on which party's ballot you choose. Some voters may also have other races as well, depending on where they live.

How to tell which runoffs will be on your local Georgia ballot

So how do you know what races will be on your ballot before you head to your local polling place? There's a few ways you can check.

One way is to use the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page. Once logged in with your name, county, and date of birth, you can click a link to see your sample ballot and update your voter information. You can also see where you can cast your vote and your voter registration info.

You can also check your county election department, which will have links to see the Democratic, nonpartisan, and Republican sample ballots.

Statewide races will be on every voter's ballot, like the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. senator. Most other races are dependent on the county or legislative district.

The different races included in the Georgia primary runoff

Georgia U.S. Senate primary

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff ran unopposed in May and will face either Rep. Mike Collins or Derek Dooley, who are aiming to bring the seat back into Republican hands.

Georgia Congressional primaries

All 14 of Georgia's U.S. House districts are on the ballot in November. While most of the primary elections ended with voters choosing a candidate, two in metro Atlanta remain undecided.