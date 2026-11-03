2026 Georgia midterm elections live updates as voters weigh in on key local races
What to know about the 2026 Georgia midterm elections
- Georgia voters are deciding several key races, including contests for U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and Congress.
- One of the most closely watched races is the battle for U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.
- Voters will also choose a new governor to replace Brian Kemp. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican businessman Rick Jackson.
- Other key statewide contests include the lieutenant governor's race between Democrat Josh McLaurin and Republican Greg Dolezal, as well as races for attorney general and secretary of state.
Georgia absentee ballot deadline is today. Here's how to return yours
Georgia voters who received absentee ballots for the 2026 midterm elections have until 7 p.m. today to return them to their county election offices.
Completed absentee ballots must be received by election officials before the deadline to be counted. Simply having a ballot postmarked by Election Day is not enough.
Voters can hand-deliver their completed absentee ballots to their county election offices before 7 p.m. However, official ballot drop boxes are only available during designated early voting hours, which ended Oct. 30.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot but haven't returned it can still vote in person today. Poll workers can help cancel their absentee ballot so they can cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.
Different rules and deadlines may apply to military and overseas voters.
What ID do you need to vote in Georgia's midterm elections?
As Georgia voters head to the polls this Tuesday, election officials are reminding residents that they must present an acceptable form of photo identification to cast their ballots in person.
Accepted forms of identification include a Georgia driver's license, even if expired, a valid U.S. passport, a Georgia voter ID card, and certain government-issued, military and tribal photo IDs.
Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID can still cast a provisional ballot. However, they must provide the required identification to their county election office within the state's deadline for that ballot to be counted.
Georgia residents can obtain a free voter ID card from their county registrar's office.
Polls are now open in Georgia. Here's what voters need to know.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. this Tuesday across Georgia as voters head to the ballot box to decide several closely watched races in the 2026 midterm elections.
Polling locations will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot, even if they haven't reached the voting booth when polls close.
On Election Day, Georgia voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling location, which may be different from the early voting sites they used in previous elections.
Voters can confirm their polling location and check their registration status through the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.