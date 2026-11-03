Lucy McBath wins fifth term in Congress, defeating Republican challenger in Georgia's 6th District

Incumbent House Rep. Lucy McBath will represent Georgia's 6th Congressional District in Washington for another two years, CBS News projects.

McBath, who has served four terms in the House, defeated Republican challenger and Smyrna controller Kevin Martin in Tuesday's midterm election.

The Democratic incumbent and gun control advocate was likely to win the district, which contains part of Atlanta as well as sections of Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, and Fulton counties, and heavily leaned Democratic in the 2024 election.

McBath rose to prominence as a gun control advocate after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man who was angry over the loud music the Black teenager and his friends were playing at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida.

A former flight attendant, McBath first won election to Congress in 2018, ousting Republican U.S. Rep Karen Handel to seize a seat in Atlanta's northern suburbs once held by Newt Gingrich.

When Republicans redrew electoral districts after the 2020 Census, McBath jumped into a primary race against fellow Democrat Carolyn Bordeaux, beating her handily and winning the election. Then, after a court ordered another round of redistricting after finding African-American votes were diluted, McBath shifted to a district Republicans drew on the western side of Atlanta.

While she had considered running in the crowded Democratic field for governor, McBath suspended her exploratory bid last year, pointing to her need to focus on her husband's health after complications from a recent cancer surgery.