The Atlanta artist behind Georgia's new "I Voted" sticker can't wait to see one himself on Election Day

The familiar Georgia peach "I Voted" stickers have been around for several years during election season. Now, Georgia voters are getting a new sticker with a new design.

Steve Penley is the Atlanta artist who created the design for the new Georgia "I Voted" stickers. It shows the Georgia State Capitol and state flag.

"I'm painting a replica of the painting that I painted to use as the new I Voted sticker. So I'm trying to paint it is true to the original, as I can remember," Penley said.

Penley created the original painting a couple of years ago.

"So I did it for the cover of this magazine. We sold that painting for $13,000 to Phil Kent, a good friend of mine," Penley said.

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Penley said someone from the secretary of state's office called to ask about using his design.

"They just called me out of the blue a few weeks ago," Penley said. "I mean, of course I love that."

Although Penley created the design, he hasn't seen the new sticker in person yet.

"I plan to vote on Tuesday, Election Day. I can't wait to see my sticker because I haven't even seen it in person. I'm going to steal as many as I can if there's nobody looking," Penley said.

Penley's art gallery is in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. He said drawing and painting can be cathartic and help relieve stress.