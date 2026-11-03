Keisha Lance Bottoms to make history as Georgia's first woman governor, defeating Rick Jackson

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has won Georgia's gubernatorial election, defeating Republican Rick Jackson and Libertarian Chase Oliver, CBS News projects.

Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor and senior adviser in the Biden administration, will succeed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Her victory returns the Georgia governor's office to Democratic control for the first time in more than two decades.

Bottoms will become Georgia's first woman governor and the first Black woman to serve as governor anywhere in the United States. She will also be the first Black governor in Georgia's history.

She previously served as Atlanta's mayor from 2018 to 2022 and was a member of the Atlanta City Council before winning the city's top office.

During her campaign, Bottoms focused on expanding access to health care, lowering costs for Georgia families, protecting voting rights and improving economic opportunities. Her proposals included expanding Medicaid, exempting teachers from state income taxes and increasing access to affordable housing.

Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination in May after winning more than 50% of the primary vote, avoiding a runoff against a field that included former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

Jackson, a billionaire health care executive who grew up in poverty and Atlanta public housing, won the Republican nomination after defeating Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a runoff. He campaigned as a political outsider, emphasizing economic development, job creation and expanding opportunities for small businesses.

The election also featured Libertarian Chase Oliver, who was the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee in 2024.

The race was closely watched as Democrats sought to build on recent statewide victories in Georgia. Although Democrats have won the state's presidential and U.S. Senate contests in recent years, Republicans had maintained control of the governor's office since Sonny Perdue defeated Democratic incumbent Roy Barnes in 2002.