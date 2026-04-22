Rep. David Scott, longtime Georgia lawmaker, dead at 80

U.S. Rep. David Scott, who represented Georgia's 13th District for over two decades, has died at 80 years old, a source familiar has confirmed with CBS News.

Scott's death comes as the longtime Democrat was running for a 13th term in the May 19th primaries.

His political career began in 1974 with a successful run for the Georgia House of Representatives. He served there until he was elected to the state Senate in 1982. Scott was eventually elected to the newly created District 13, which includes DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, in 2003.

In the House, Scott was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, the New Democrat Coalition, the Congressional Equality Caucus, and others. He served as chair of the House Agriculture Committee for the first two years of former President Joe Biden's term, becoming the ranking member after Republicans won control of the legislative body.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., questions HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on July 20, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Scott's age and reports of health issues have dogged the congressman for the last few years, but the congressman had remained popular in his district, often running unopposed or handily beating his primary and Republican challengers. While he was not heavily campaigning during the months leading up to the May primary, he had been dismissive of any pressure to retire.

With Scott's death, the Republican Party's control of the House slightly increases. It now stands at 217 Republicans, 212 Democrats, and one Independent. Five seats remain vacant.

Details about Scott's death have not been released.

Politicians pay tribute to Rep. David Scott after his death

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens responded to the news of Scott's death in a statement that called the lawmaker a "tireless advocate for the people he served."

"For decades, he fought for Georgia farmers, advocated for our veterans and ensured his constituents were supported at the street level with job and health fairs, serving tens of thousands of Georgians over the years," Dickens wrote. "His legacy is one of service, perseverance and deep commitment to this state."

Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said that the members were all "deeply saddened by the news."

"For more than two decades, David faithfully served the people of Georgia's 3rd Congressional District and spent the majority of his life in service to others," Johnson wrote on X. "We are lifting up David's wife Alfredia, his two daughters, and his grandchildren in prayer as they mourn."

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and his wife sent condolences to Scott's family and staff.

"The State of Georgia is a better place thanks to the service of Congressman Scott," Ossoff said in a statement. "May his memory be a blessing."

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.