Carter Center to send about 1,000 election observers to multiple states, including 30 Georgia counties

It is the day before the midterm elections, and the Carter Center will be monitoring the polls in Georgia on Tuesday. Since 1989, the Atlanta-based organization has observed more than 120 elections in 40 countries.

As polls open Tuesday, the Carter Center will have observers across urban and rural counties. They'll be monitoring voting and the counting of ballots. The Carter Center says there will be around 1,000 observers across multiple states.

CBS News Atlanta spoke with Jonathan Stonestreet, senior associate director for the Carter Center's Democracy Program. He said their goal is to build public trust by providing transparency in the election process.

"We're going to be in 30 counties across Georgia at the county offices where they are processing the results," Stonestreet said. "So starting in the morning, on Election day or whenever the each county office starts, we'll be looking at how they process the absentee votes, the in-person advance voting."

After the polls close, observers will monitor ballot counting and any post-election audits.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they may cast their ballots.

Voters must go to their assigned polling location. They can find that information on the state's My Voter Page.