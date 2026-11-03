Nikema Williams wins fourth term in Congress, defeating Republican challenger in Atlanta-area district

Nikema Williams defeated her Republican challenger John "Bongo" Salvesen to serve another term representing Georgia's 5th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

The victory gives Williams a fourth term representing the Atlanta-based district, which includes most of the city and some nearby suburbs.

Tuesday's election was the second time Williams and Salvesen faced each other for the congressional seat. Williams won their 2024 race with more than 85% of the vote.

Williams first won the seat in 2020 after the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Democratic Party's executive committee selected her to replace Lewis as its nominee.

Before serving in Congress, Williams was a state senator and chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. She also worked for Planned Parenthood Southeast.

Williams' campaign has highlighted her work on social justice and issues affecting women and families. Her campaign says she aims to continue the work of Lewis, whom she has described as a friend and mentor.