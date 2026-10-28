Amendments to Georgia Constitution on the midterm ballot: Here's what they mean for voters

When Georgians head to the polls for the next few days and on Tuesday, they are voting on more than just candidates.

Three proposed amendments to the state constitution are also on the ballot. Those amendments cover everything from property taxes to emergency response.

While some could have a more direct impact on Georgians than others, voters will have a say in all three.

For Fulton County voter Nick Combs, it's an opportunity to make his voice heard.

"I think it's really empowering for us to have these different types of amendments to the Georgia Constitution for us to educate ourselves as voters, but to also feel participatory in our government," said Combs.

So what exactly are voters deciding? CBS News Atlanta asked Emory University political scientist Andra Gillespie to help break it down.

Resolution 1: Tax exemption for farmland and timberland

Amendment 1 would double the amount of farmland or timberland eligible for a special property tax break, but Gillespie says most Georgians would not see a direct impact.

"This is something that affects you if you own a very, very, very large farm or if you own a lot of land on which you log, but for most people, this is not something that they would be directly affected by," Gillespie told CBS News Atlanta.

Resolution 2: Nonpartisan elections for probate judges

Amendment 2 would change how Georgia voters pick the state's probate court judges.

If approved, all probate judge elections would become nonpartisan, meaning candidates would appear on the ballot without a political party next to their name, something that is already in effect for most judicial roles in the state. Currently, 53 of the state's 159 counties use partisan elections in their probate court elections.

Resolution 3: Creating a statewide Next Generation 911 Fund

Amendment 3 focuses on something many Georgians hope they never have to use: the state's 911 system.

If approved, lawmakers could set aside certain existing revenues in a dedicated fund to maintain, expand, and upgrade emergency call systems.

"This will actually provide the means by which the state can actually fund the upgrades of those systems, so that 911 can be more responsive to people across the state," said Gillespie.

Amendment 3 is the one on the ballot that Combs thinks deserves attention.

"I think for sure we should continue to have standardized maintenance for 911 systems," said Combs.

Voters can choose yes or no on each of those three amendments separately.

Each amendment needs a simple majority of votes to pass.