Georgia Amendment 3 is approved, deciding the future of dedicated 911 funding

Georgia's Amendment 3 passed Tuesday, according to projections, deciding whether state lawmakers can create a dedicated fund to help modernize and operate 911 systems across the state.

Amendment 3 asked Georgia voters whether the state should be allowed to set aside certain existing revenues specifically for 911 services. The money could be placed in a Georgia Next Generation 911 Fund and used only to expand, maintain and operate emergency 911 systems. Money left in the fund at the end of a fiscal year would remain there rather than returning to the state's general fund.

The amendment itself did not create a new tax or fee. Instead, it gave the Georgia General Assembly the constitutional authority to create the fund and determine through state law which revenue sources would support it.

The money could also be used to help Georgia transition to Next Generation 911, or NG911. The technology uses internet-based networks to modernize traditional 911 systems and can provide additional capabilities, including the transmission of multimedia data to emergency call centers.

The proposal followed a 2025 Georgia House study committee's examination of how the state pays for 911 services.

The committee recommended establishing a dedicated statewide fund to support the transition from older 911 infrastructure to Next Generation 911 and prevent money intended for emergency communications from being diverted to unrelated expenses.

The constitutional amendment was placed on the ballot after receiving the required support from the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia voters ultimately decided whether lawmakers would receive the new constitutional authority to establish the fund.

Amendment 3 needed a simple majority, more than 50% of votes cast on the measure, to pass and become part of the Georgia Constitution.