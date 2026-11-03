Republican Rich McCormick wins reelection in Georgia's 7th Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick has won reelection in Georgia's 7th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Tony Kozycki, according to projections.

McCormick's victory keeps the northern metro Atlanta seat in Republican hands. The district includes all of Dawson, Forsyth and Lumpkin counties and stretches from Atlanta's northern suburbs into the North Georgia mountains.

McCormick, an emergency room physician and Marine Corps veteran, was first elected to Congress in 2022. He initially represented Georgia's 6th Congressional District before court-ordered redistricting changed the boundaries. McCormick moved to the 7th District race in 2024 and won with nearly 65% of the vote.

Kozycki, an attorney and Navy veteran, won the Democratic nomination after defeating filmmaker Case Norton in a June runoff.

The district has leaned heavily Republican since its boundaries were redrawn. President Donald Trump carried the current 7th District by 22 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

McCormick ran unopposed for the Republican nomination in 2026.