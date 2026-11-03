Jon Ossoff wins Georgia 2026 Senate election, keeping seat for Democrats

Washington — Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff defeated GOP Rep. Mike Collins in the Georgia Senate race, CBS News projects, holding onto his seat in the upper chamber.

Ossoff, 39, was the sole Democrat seeking reelection in a state that President Trump won in 2024. He first came to the Senate in 2021, when he delivered Democrats one of two runoff victories in Georgia. This cycle, Republicans saw the race as a key prize as they sought to keep control of the chamber. But after a messy primary fight, and facing personal controversies and national headwinds, Collins was unable to make significant inroads in the Peach State.

Collins, 59, prevailed during the primary, becoming the Republican nominee in June after a runoff. The owner of a trucking business, Collins has represented Georgia in the House since 2023, and attempted to cast Ossoff as out of touch with Georgian values. But his campaign was beset by questions about people in Collins' circle, including a former staffer who reportedly shared Nazi and KKK images on social media.

Although the race was once viewed as the easiest pickup opportunity for Republicans, as Georgia shifted toward the right during the last election, Collins' closeness to the president was seen as a boon for Ossoff, who has also been a formidable fundraiser. Heading into election night, Ossoff was leading in the polls.

With the projected victory, Democrats will retain a key seat, keeping their hope of winning a majority in the chamber alive.