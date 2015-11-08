Tragedy in Tucson
Complete coverage of the shooting in Tucson that killed six people, left a U.S. congresswoman gravel
Latest
Gabrielle Giffords honored with new U.S. warship bearing her name
Navy commissioned warship for ex-congresswoman who is gun violence survivor; 3rd ship ever to be named after living woman
Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
A naval program that's become a target for critics is preparing to commission a new vessel named after congresswoman who survived assassination attempt
Gunman's "suit" vs. Gabby Giffords could be hoax: report
Purported lawsuit from Jared Loughner seeks $25M from feds and ex-congresswoman who was among his 19 victims; 6 died
Gabby Giffords' husband won't rule out run for office
Former Ariz. Congresswoman, recovering from 2011 assassination attempt, also tells "Sunday Morning" she could "maybe" run for political office again herself
Man who tackled shooter in Gabrielle Giffords attack dies
Retired Army Col. Bill Badger was among 13 people wounded, including former Congresswoman, in January 2011 shooting that left 6 people dead
Obama meets with former Rep. Gabby Giffords on 4th anniversary of shooting
Four years after a gunman opened fire at a Tucson event, killing six and seriously wounding the congresswoman, she said she continues to move forward
Tucson gunman before rampage: "I'll see you on National T.v."
Newly released FBI documents show Jared Loughner made expletive-filled Internet rants in the months before deadly shooting
Giffords completes skydive on shooting anniversary
Former Congresswoman lands safely at Ariz. skydiving site on 3rd anniversary of Tucson shooting that left her critically wounded
Giffords in new gun-control ad: "Congress must act"
In new gun-control TV ad, former Ariz. rep. who nearly died in 2011 shooting rampage calls for universal background checks
Giffords, husband launch gun control push
Say they're raising funds to "balance the influence of the gun lobby"; Tuesday is second anniversary of Tucson mass shooting
Gabby Giffords visits Newtown
Former Ariz. congresswoman has met with families of the victims of the Connecticut school massacre that left 26 people dead
The deadliest mass shootings of the past
A look back at the worst incidents of gun violence from the U.S. and around the world
Kelly: Giffords, Loughner had "staring contest"
Former congresswoman's husband describes first face-to-face encounter since shooting as "pretty intense"
Giffords attends Loughner sentencing
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was in the courtroom as Jared Loughner -- the man who shot her, killed six people and wounded 13 others -- was sentenced to life in prison. Gayle King reports.
Loughner gets life in prison for Tucson massacre
Judge sentences gunman behind 2011 shooting rampage to 7 consecutive life sentences plus 140 years behind bars
Giffords faces Loughner as husband lauds her "spirit"
Rep. Gabby Giffords stands by her husband as she came face to face with the man who shot her in Tucson in 2011
Jared Loughner faces Tucson rampage victims
24-year-old being sentenced for shooting spree that left 6 dead and wounded 13 others, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Jared Lee Loughner gets life in prison
In a Tucson, Ariz., courtroom, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords came face-to-face with Jared Lee Loughner - the man who tried to kill her. John Blackstone was there and reports on Loughner's sentence and the scene from inside.
Mark Kelly addresses Loughner in court
In court, Mark Kelly addressed Jared Lee Loughner, the gunman who shot his wife Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in the head, telling him "you may have put a bullet through her head but you haven't put a dent in her spirit and her commitment to make the world a better place." John Blackstone reports.
Arizona gunman Jared Loughner
Accused of Attempted Murder of Ariz. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Death of 6
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords and husband Mark Kelly launch PAC
Gabby PAC, created almost two years after congresswoman was shot in head, promises "public service over partisanship"
Loughner returned to Missouri until sentencing
Man who pleaded guilty in Ariz. mass shooting has returned to the Missouri federal prison where he is being treated for mental illness
Report warned that Loughner condition "fragile"
Psychological report warned that while Tucson mass shooter was competent to plead guilty, he remained severely mentally ill
Jared Lee Loughner's long term prison home unclear
Depending on his mental state, Loughner could end up in same "Supermax" lockup as Terry Nichols and the "Unabomber"
Loughner, quiet and subdued, pleads guilty
Judge rules gunman in shooting that killed 6 and wounded congresswoman is mentally competent to take plea deal; Victims say decision will help them move on