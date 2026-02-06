Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback and Washington sports icon, dies at age 91

Sonny Jurgensen, the Hall of Fame quarterback whose strong arm, keen wit and affable personality made him one of the most beloved figures in Washington football history, has died, his family announced Friday. He was 91.

The Washington Commanders shared a statement from Jurgensen's family on social media confirming his death.

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton," the family said.

Jurgensen arrived in Washington in 1964 in a surprise quarterback swap that sent Norm Snead to the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the next 11 seasons, Jurgensen rewrote the team's record books.

Washington football great Sonny Jurgensen is introduced at FedEx field on Nov. 3, 2013, in Landover, Maryland. Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

He topped 3,000 yards in a season five times, including twice with Philadelphia, in an era before rules changes opened up NFL offenses. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and remains the only Washington player to wear the No. 9 jersey in a game.