How much does a Super Bowl 2026 ticket cost? See the cheapest and most expensive prices

The cheapest seat to this Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will cost you roughly four times what the typical U.S. worker earns in a week.

In recent years, lower-priced tickets to the big game have averaged between $4,000 and $6,000, according to Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL. Add the cost of flights and lodging and the price tag to attend the Super Bowl in person can balloon into the five digits.

Lower-priced face value tickets exist, but they are exceedingly hard to come by. That's because that tranche of tickets, starting at $950, is reserved for the National Football League, which distributes the tickets to all 32 teams, according to CBS Sports. Those tickets then go to players, team front-office officials and, on occasion, season-ticket holders. The Seahawks and Patriots will each get 12,450 tickets.

To get a ticket, most fans will have to turn to secondary ticket marketplaces like Ticketmaster, Stubhub and SeatGeek. Just be sure that the site you're purchasing from is legitimate, as fraudsters often pose as authentic ticket sellers.

How much do the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost for 2026?

As of Feb. 5, the lowest price for a single seat was $4,447 on StubHub, $4,840 on Ticketmaster, $4,757 on SeatGeek and $4,288 on TickPick. The cheapest ticket was $4,169 on Vivid Seats.

TickPick, an online platform where fans can buy and sell tickets, said prices tend to fall as game day approaches, but warned that's not a guarantee, as some buyers will wait until the last minute to snatch a seat.

How much are the most expensive Super Bowl tickets for 2026?

As of Wednesday, the most expensive seat for the SuperBowl was $30,751 per ticket on StubHub, according to CBS Sports. Those seats were behind Seattle's bench in prime viewing territory. (CBS Sports' John Breech recently made his way to Levi's Stadium to give fans a sense of the view from the seats with the luxury price tag.)

Prices for prime seats on StubHub were even higher on Thursday, with the top ticket — also behind the Seahawks bench — selling for $40,530.

How does the cost of a 2026 Super Bowl ticket compare to previous years?

Ground-level seats were also the most in demand in last year's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Seats near the Chiefs' bench hit as high as $22,663 on StubHub last year. The cheapest seats cost about $3,000.