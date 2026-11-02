Dallas rapper Yella Beezy back in court as capital murder trial continues

Markies Conway, the Dallas rapper known by his stage name Yella Beezy, is back in court Monday as his capital murder trial enters its second week.

Conway is accused of ordering the killing of rival artist MO3, whose legal name was Melvin Noble, in November 2020. Kewon White, the gunman in the case, was convicted last month and sentenced to life in prison.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to offering White and another man, Devin Brown, $40,000 to carry out the deadly shooting. Brown is set to face trial soon.

What has happened in the trial so far?

On Oct. 26, 12 jurors were seated, and three alternates were selected, leading right into opening arguments the next day. Court lasted more than eight hours that day, with attorneys from both sides trying to screen each person, their backgrounds and biases.

A few jurors were taken out of the jury pool because their criminal history included charges for weapons. One potential juror was taken out of the jury pool because he said he didn't think his conscience could handle it.

During opening arguments on Oct. 27, prosecutors said Conway and Noble held a "feud that escalated for years." Jurors watched the haunting video of vehicles stopped on I-35 in November 2020. A man with a gun chases another and kills him in front of stunned motorists.

"As the gunshots became closer to me, that's when I began getting scared," said witness Tracey Kappeoer.

Jocelyn Jackson also testified last week. She had children with both Conway and Brown, and knew Noble as well. However, she has given conflicting answers about whether or not Conway and Noble had a feud.

Prosecutors plan to play some of Conway's songs to prove the two rappers had bad blood.

What have we heard from witnesses so far?

The second day of the trial saw more testimony. Doctor Randall Graham recounted the day he was driving on I-35 and was face-to-face with a masked gunman running by his vehicle.

"I think the first thing that went through my head was, I thought my life would probably end that day," said Graham.

Graham told the jury that even though he was wounded with shrapnel and pieces of glass, he ran out into the chaotic scene on the freeway to apply CPR on a dying man, confirmed to be Noble.

"So I approached the victim and I started doing chest compressions and CPR," he said. "I noticed he was still breathing, like normal breaths."

On Wednesday, the jury also listened to witnesses who investigated the crime scene. Photographers showed the dozens of rounds fired, the vehicles that were damaged, the jewelry and the cash inside the victim's car.

"We are usually dispatched as a team for higher priority calls, so, such as a homicide or an officer-involved shooting," said Courtney Lozano, a DPD crime scene investigator who documented the evidence collected from the crime scene.

"And when we removed the money, the money was possibly damaged by gunfire," said Justin O'Donnell, a DPD crime scene investigator. "The money we collected was $17,960."

O'Donnell said they did not find any firearms in that vehicle.

Firearms, also shown to the jury on Wednesday, were found in the home of one of the three men accused in the murder plot.

Prosecutors have yet to present any evidence linking Conway to the crime. The popular musician, who's out on bond, has a team of bodyguards around him when he enters and exits the courtroom.

To get a conviction, the state will have to convince the jury that Conway paid Brown to kill Noble.

What happened on the fourth day of the trial?

Those closely watching this case expected Theodore Thomas, also known as rapper Jose Bodega, to testify.

That didn't happen.

Thomas previously testified before the grand jury that indicted Conway. However, when prosecutors questioned him, he repeatedly invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

On Friday, jurors instead heard from a Federal Reserve Bank of New York official about evidence photos showing money with serial numbers and from a West Hollywood hotel employee who confirmed Conway was listed as an additional guest on a reservation in November of 2020, which was when Noble was murdered.

Mount Pleasant police officer Juan Hernandez also testified. Prosecutors drew attention to a traffic stop in which White was pulled over. Hernandez said he recovered guns, drugs, and just under $10,000 in cash.

"I believe it was deposited the next day if I'm not mistaken," he said.

He said he typically does not write down serial numbers.

What else do we know about Conway?

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandonment of an endangered child, and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.