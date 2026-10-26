Jury seated in Yella Beezy capital murder trial over Mo3's 2020 death

A jury has been seated in the capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. Twelve jurors and three alternates have been selected.

Conway is accused of hiring a hitman in the shooting death of rival rapper, Mo3, whose legal name is Melvin Noble. He was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody." Noble died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E.

According to court documents, Conway allegedly had Kewon White carry out the murder for remuneration, or a cash payment, which he promised to provide. Following this agreement, White is said to have shot Noble with a firearm.

White has already been found guilty and sentenced to life without parole.

Yella Beezy jury selection

Court lasted more than 8 hours on Monday, with attorneys from both sides trying to screen each person, their backgrounds and biases.

A few jurors were taken out of the jury pool because their criminal history included charges for weapons. One potential juror was taken out of the jury pool because he said he didn't think his conscience could handle it.

Conway has pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday. The judge said the trial is expected to last 2-3 weeks.

Yella Beezy's past incidents

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandonment of an endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.