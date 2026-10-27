Yella Beezy's capital murder trial gets underway in Dallas

The capital murder trial for Dallas rapper Markies Conway, known by his stage name Yella Beezy, began in Dallas on Tuesday, a day after twelve jurors and three alternates were selected.

Conway is accused of hiring a hitman in the shooting death of rival rapper Mo3, whose legal name is Melvin Noble. He was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody." Noble died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E.

Court documents allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder for a promised cash payment. White has already been found guilty and sentenced to life without parole.

Yella Beezy jury selection

Monday's court session lasted for more than eight hours, with attorneys from both sides trying to screen each person, their backgrounds, and biases.

A few jurors were taken out of the jury pool because their criminal history included charges for weapons. One potential juror was taken out of the jury pool because he said he didn't think his conscience could handle it.

Conway has pleaded not guilty. The judge said the trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Yella Beezy's past incidents

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandonment of an endangered child, and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.