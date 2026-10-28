Details surrounding ambush murder revealed in Day 2 of Yella Beezy murder trial

The details surrounding the ambush murder of a popular rapper were replayed today in a Dallas courtroom.

Day two in the capital murder trial of Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, focused once again on forensic evidence collected after a rival rapper, Mo3, was killed in November 2020.

Doctor Randall Graham recounted the day he was driving on I-35 and was face-to-face with this masked gunman running by his vehicle.

"I think the first thing that went through my head was, I thought my life would probably end that day," said Graham.

Graham told the jury that even though he was wounded with shrapnel and pieces of glass, he ran out into the chaotic scene on the freeway to apply CPR on a dying man.

"So I approached the victim and I started doing chest compressions and CPR," he said. "I noticed he was still breathing, like normal breaths."

That wounded man who would later die was Melvin Noble, better known as Mo3, a rap music star who prosecutors say was killed by two other men under orders of Conway because of a feud, documented in their music.

Wednesday, the jury listened to witnesses who investigated the crime scene. Photographers showed the dozens of rounds fired, the vehicles that were damaged, the jewelry and the cash inside the victim's car.

"We are usually dispatched as a team for higher priority calls, so, such as a homicide or an officer-involved shooting," said Courtney Lozano, a DPD crime scene investigator who documented the evidence collected from the crime scene.

"And when we removed the money, the money was possibly damaged by gunfire," said Justin O'Donnell, a DPD crime scene investigator. "The money we collected was $17,960."

O'Donnell said they did not find any firearms in that vehicle.

Firearms, also shown to the jury on Wednesday, were found in the home of one of the three men accused in the murder plot.

Prosecutors have yet to present any evidence linking Conway to the crime. The popular musician, who's out on bond, has a team of bodyguards around him when he enters and exits the courtroom.

To get a conviction, the state will have to convince the jury that Conway paid the gunman, Kewon White, who's serving a life sentence, and another man to kill Noble.

That other defendant, Devin Brown, is scheduled to go on trial next month.