Dallas rapper Yella Beezy found guilty of capital murder in the killing of rival artist Mo3

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of rival artist Mo3.

Under Texas law, the conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was accused of ordering the killing of Mo3, whose legal name was Melvin Noble, in November 2020. Kewon White, the gunman in the case, was convicted last month and sentenced to life in prison.

Conway pleaded not guilty to offering White and another man, Devin Brown, $40,000 to carry out the deadly shooting. Brown is also set to face trial soon.

Conway's trial lasted over two weeks before the jury returned a verdict.

During testimony, witnesses detailed the ambush of Mo3. In particular, the second day of the trial featured emotional testimony from a doctor who witnessed the shooting on I-35 and risked his own safety to help the victim, Noble.

The jury also heard from rapper Jose Bodega, whose legal name is Theodore Thomas. In prior grand jury testimony, Thomas described a feud between Conway and Noble, but at trial claimed he made it up. The judge allowed prosecutors to treat Thomas as a hostile witness.

Conway now enters the punishment phase of the trial.

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandonment of an endangered child, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.