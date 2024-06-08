Wrong man arrested in Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael's death, new suspect in custody

DALLAS — Authorities say they arrested the wrong man in Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael's 2023 hit-and-run death. They also say there's another suspect in custody.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says charges were dropped against Joshua Watson after further investigation. The dismissal came days after his arrest in February and he was released from Dallas County Jail.

Investigators say the suspect of the fatal crime is 22-year-old Ryan Shamar Luckett, who spoke to investigators before arresting Watson. At the time Dallas authorities issued a warrant, Luckett was already in custody in Hinds County Jail in Jackson, Mississippi for parole violation of a previous offense.

Authorities were able to track down Watson months after the hit-and-run because of phones using cell phone towers near the crash site — one of which was Luckett's phone. Detectives said they saw Luckett had called Watson frequently. The arrest affidavit stated that Luckett told investigators Watson was the one driving, although he did admit to being in the car as well.

Luckett is now in the Mississippi Department of Correction, with a detainer placed by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department pending his release.