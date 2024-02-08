Suspect arrested in death of Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael

DALLAS - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the fatal accident of Arlington Officer Darrin McMichael.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon that U.S. Marshals Task Force members arrested 26-year-old Joshua Quintairo Watson of Jackson, Mississippi after securing an arrest warrant.

Watson was charged with a second-degree felony: accident involving death.

In September, Doug Sisk with the sheriff's office explained that McMichael was on his way into work when he fell off of his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. after bumping into the back of an SUV when traffic ahead of him slowed. While he was on the ground, another vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge sedan-type vehicle, ran over McMichael. According to Sisk, the driver did not stop.

McMichael's wife was following behind him and witnessed the fatal accident.

The sheriff's office says it had been working with the Arlington Police Department on tips and leads, which led them to Watson. The total pot of reward money reached at least $35,000 for information leading to Watson's arrest.

"The Dallas County Sheriff's Office would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the public and media for helping get the word out about this horrific accident and keeping Officer McMichael's family in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Arlington Police Department shared a statement, as well:

"The death of Officer Darrin McMichael has left a permanent hole in the collective heart of our Arlington PD family. But today's news lifts a tremendous weight off of the entire department. We're incredibly relieved that a suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged in connection to his death. We never stopped believing this case would be solved - and we're eternally grateful for the investigative team who did not give up, even when it looked like the odds were stacked against them. We'd like to thank the Dallas County Sheriff's Office for their partnership. We'd also like to recognize the efforts of the APD investigators who assisted DSO with this case. Finally, we want express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has supported us throughout this difficult time. Your love, your prayers, and your kindness have meant the world to us and continue to uplift us as we work to serve and protect our community."

Officer McMichael was a 24-year veteran of the force, who fellow officers described as a dedicated member of the motorcycle unit for the last 13 years.