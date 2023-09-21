Arlington Police Department mourns "devastating loss" of veteran officer Darrin McMichael

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, 24-year veteran officer Darrin McMichael.

Police said that early Thursday morning, the Arlington native was involved in a crash near I-20 and Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas. He was headed into work for the day.

After the crash, first responders took McMichael to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

"Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now."

McMichael was a member of the department's Motorcycle Unit, where he served honorably for the last 13 years. He also served as a patrol officer and detective in the North Patrol District.

He graduated from Sam Houston High School before attending college, according to a social media post from the department from ten years ago. He was awarded a baccalaureate degree with dual majors from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Before joining the police department in 1999, he worked at Bell Helicopter.

This Weekend's Meet Your Officer - Motor Officer Darrin McMichael pic.twitter.com/xgkQkbNTC6 — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) September 22, 2013

Jones said he's spending time with McMichael's family and fellow officers for the time being. He will address the media at a later date.