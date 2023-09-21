Arlington officer killed in major accident at Dowdy Ferry and I-20 in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An Arlington Police Department officer died Thursday morning after a major accident at Dowdy Ferry and I-20 in Dallas.

NEWS RELEASE: Arlington PD Officer Killed in Crash Early Thursday morning, the Arlington Police Department was notified... Posted by Arlington Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2023

According to Doug Sisk with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the officer was on his way to work when he fell off of his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. after bumping into the back of an SUV when traffic ahead of him slowed. While he was on the ground, another vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge, ran over the officer.

Sisk said the driver who ran over the officer did not stop, and the DCSO is asking anyone who may have been in the area for information or dashcam video.

The accident happened while it was still dark outside, and there are no highway lights in the area. It caused westbound I-20 to be shut down at the CF Hawn Freeway, which reopened just before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.