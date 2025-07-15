FIFA reveals how to buy 2026 World Cup tickets, including matches at Arlington's AT&T Stadium

FIFA, the governing body for international soccer, gave fans the first look Tuesday morning at the process to buy tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host nine games in the tournament, the most of any of the 16 venues spread across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Four of the matches in Arlington will be in the knock-out stage of the tournament, including one of the semifinals. For fans in North Texas willing to head a bit farther away, NRG Stadium in Houston will host seven matches.

The tournament starts on Thursday, June 11, with matches in Mexico City and Guadalajara. The first game in Arlington will be on Sunday, June 14.

2026 FIFA World Cup ticket release schedule

According to a news release Tuesday morning, FIFA will release the tickets in phases, due to anticipated high demand. Fans can apply to win the chance to buy tickets in the first draw starting on Sept. 10, FIFA said.

"There will be several distinct ticket sales phases from the start of sales on 10 September 2025, through to the final match on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Each phase may differ in purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products, and full details on each phase will be released in the coming months," the news release said.

FIFA encouraged those interested in tickets to register on its website and create a FIFA ID. "This registration of interest ensures they are made aware of ticketing dates, next steps and processes," FIFA said.

Arlington stadium naming dispute

Anyone attending a World Cup game in Arlington will technically have tickets to Dallas Stadium, as World Cup venues are not allowed to use names of their corporate sponsors.

FIFA decided to use the name Dallas Stadium despite the fact that it's located in Arlington, and that does not sit well with the mayor of the Metroplex's third-largest city.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told CBS News Texas the venue should be called Arlington Dallas Stadium.

"It's not a dig against Dallas," Ross said. "It's just essential pride of the city of Arlington and what we have accomplished here in our entertainment district ... It's also an economic impact and we want to optimize our ability to take advantage of that."

The Dallas Sports Commission has told Arlington leaders that it will address the issue with FIFA this summer.