Work week in North Texas starts out cold but a warmup is on the way

The work week starts out cold in North Texas with temperatures dipping down into the 20s, making it the coldest morning since February. "Feels-like" temperatures likely drop into the lower 20s with the winds factored in.

Temperatures stay cool and below average into Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s, but this is still a nice improvement from temperatures on Sunday.

CBS News Texas

Expect sunshine to start the day, with clouds building in around midday. Those clouds will keep temperatures around 15 degrees warmer tonight.

The cold spell is short lived across North Texas as temperatures rise up above average starting on Tuesday and continuing for the rest of the week. Temperatures Thursday night dip again with lows in the 30s, otherwise temperatures rise to near 80 degrees by Saturday.

Looking even further towards Christmas, temperatures should stay in the lower 70s.