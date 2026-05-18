Wife of confessed gunman in deadly Carrollton Koreatown shooting arrested, police say

The wife of the confessed gunman in a deadly Carrollton shooting spree has been arrested for her alleged role in the incidents that left two people dead and three injured earlier this month, police said Monday.

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a pair of shootings in Carrollton on May 5 that police say stemmed from a business dispute.

Seung Han Ho, 69 Carrollton Police Department

Seung Ho Han, 69, confessed to shooting all five victims and said he was angry "due to financial disagreements related to their business dealings."

Police said Han is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Through their continued investigation, including follow-up interviews and multiple sources of digital evidence, Carrollton police detectives learned the suspect's wife, 67-year-old Ae Son Han, was present during the offenses and allegedly helped Seung Ho Han in the second homicide.

On Monday, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Ae Son Han was located in Minnesota and taken into custody on a murder charge, Carrollton police say.

Carrollton police are working to extradite Ae Son Han to Texas to face prosecution.

Members of the local Korean community said they were shaken by the violence, describing the area as a close‑knit community.