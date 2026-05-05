Large police presence in Carrollton after shooting at shopping center, sources say

Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Koreatown area of Carrollton on Monday afternoon, sources confirmed to CBS News Texas.

CBS Texas Chopper captured the large law enforcement response near the K Towne Plaza, in the 4000 block of Highway 121. Multiple agencies, including Carrollton Police and DPS, are on scene.

Sources told CBS News Texas that at least four people were injured in the shooting, but their conditions or details surrounding what led to the incident haven't been revealed. Sources said police are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.