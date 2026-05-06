North Texas Korean community mourns victims, urges unity after K Towne Plaza shootings

North Texas Korean leaders gathered Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Center of Dallas to pay respects to the victims and stand in unity after two people were killed and three others were injured in what police say were two shootings carried out by the same suspect.

Investigators said the violence stemmed from a business dispute at K Towne Plaza on Tuesday.

Wreaths bearing messages of condolence now sit inside the cultural center as leaders placed flowers at an altar honoring the victims.

Shock and grief across the community

"The sadness, the shock, it's still…it's horrifying, especially seeing people that I personally know, all of them as well," said Young Sung, a former Carrollton councilman and Korean Chamber of Commerce board member. "It hurts."

Leaders confirmed the dispute involved a property manager, a property owner, and listing agents. They also emphasized the need for a unified community response and warned against spreading misinformation. Police said 69‑year‑old Seung Ho Han killed two people and injured three others.

Victims and suspect known to leaders

Daniel Shin, president of the Korean Chamber of Commerce North Texas, said he knew all the victims and the suspect. He said Han owned Kkanbu Sushi.

"He was a good guy," Shin said. "I don't know why he did that way."

The medical examiner identified one of the victims as 63‑year‑old Sung Rae Cho, who died inside the GwangJang Korean Market. The second victim has not yet been identified. Shin said both men were longtime business owners who helped build K Towne Plaza. One of the injured victims is the property owner. Police said Han is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"He [is] struggle with the surviving at this moment in the hospital. I'm praying for him to be well," Shin said.

Tragedy reverberates beyond North Texas

Coming from a country where guns are heavily restricted and crime rates are low, Sung said the tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Korean community both locally and abroad.

"Experience something like this, it's unbearable, it's horrifying for me personally. It's traumatizing," Sung said. "I grew up here since 79, that's my home, and the Korean community is a big part of my family."

Consulate urges calm, accuracy

The Consulate of the Republic of Korea in Dallas released a statement saying, "It is a devastating and shocking incident. We pray for the eternal rest of those who have passed away and for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. As the suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, we must be careful not to spread unverified rumors. We hope the Korean community can regain stability as soon as possible."

Leaders focus on healing and support

Even through grief, leaders said their priority is supporting the victims' families and moving forward together. The Korean Cultural Center of Dallas said it plans to set up donation funds to help the victims and their families.

"We will try to do our best to become a strong community with a strong bond together," Shin said.

Leaders said two of the victims were active members of the local Korean Chamber of Commerce.