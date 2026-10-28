When are the 2026 midterm elections? Key voting dates and deadlines in Texas

Texas voters will cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Early in-person voting runs Oct. 19-30. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 5.

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The election includes races for Texas governor, a U.S. Senate seat and U.S. House seats, along with local offices and ballot measures.

When to vote in Texas

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Polling hours on Election Day: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early in-person voting: Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct.30.

Voter registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 5. This deadline has passed.

Deadline to apply for a ballot by mail: Friday, Oct. 23. The application must be received by the early voting clerk by the deadline, not merely postmarked.

Requirements to vote in person in Texas

To register to vote in Texas, you must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old by Election Day and reside in the county where you registered.

Texas voters voting in person generally must present one of these seven acceptable forms of photo identification:

Texas driver's license issued by the Department of Public Safety.

Texas Election Identification Certificate.

Texas personal identification card.

Texas handgun license.

U.S. military identification card with a photograph.

U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph.

U.S. passport, book or card.

For voters ages 18-69, an eligible photo ID must generally be current or have been expired no more than 4 years. Voters age 70 or older may use an otherwise valid eligible ID that has been expired for any length of time.

What if you do not have an acceptable photo ID?

If you cannot reasonably obtain one, you may be able to present an approved supporting document and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. Supporting documents include certain government documents, a utility bill, a bank statement, a government check, a paycheck or an eligible birth certificate. If you have an acceptable photo ID but do not bring it, you can vote provisionally and generally have six days to present acceptable ID or complete an applicable alternative procedure.

How to find your Texas polling place

Texas polling locations depend on the county where you are registered.

Visit VoteTexas.gov to check your voter registration and access official voting information.

Check your county election office's website for polling locations and hours.

For early voting, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of residence.

For Election Day voting, check whether your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program. If it does, you can vote at any participating countywide location. Otherwise, you must vote at your assigned precinct polling place.

It's not safe to assume that an early voting location will also be open on Election Day. Confirm the location and hours with your county election office.

All important deadlines

Oct. 5, 2026: Deadline to register to vote (passed).

Deadline to register to vote (passed). Oct. 19, 2026: Early in-person voting begins.

Early in-person voting begins. Oct. 23, 2026: Deadline for the early voting clerk to receive an application for a ballot by mail.

Deadline for the early voting clerk to receive an application for a ballot by mail. Oct. 30, 2026: Last day of early in-person voting.

Last day of early in-person voting. Nov. 3, 2026: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2026, by 7 p.m.: Deadline for completed mail ballots to be received if the carrier envelope is not postmarked.

For mail ballots with a qualifying postmark showing they were mailed by 7 p.m. on Election Day, the general deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Special deadlines apply to certain military and overseas voters.

The signature on your ballot is required by Texas law

The Dallas County Elections Department is reminding voters that a signature on their ballot is a required security measure, not a reason for concern. A false social media post circulating in Dallas County and several states claims that any writing by a poll worker will cause a ballot to be disqualified.

"That signature is how a voter knows they are holding an official ballot," Paul Adams, the Dallas County Elections Administrator, said in a statement. "It does not affect how your vote is counted. If you see it on your ballot, that means the process is working exactly as Texas law requires."