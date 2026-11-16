Trump heads to Asia ahead of summit with Putin and Xi, possible meeting with Kim Jong Un

Washington — President Trump is setting off Monday for a multi-day swing in Asia, where he's scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping for a highly anticipated summit later this week.

Ahead of his departure, Mr. Trump called it a "big trip" and said he may also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.

The meeting between Mr. Trump, Xi and Putin, which marks the first between the three leaders, is expected to center on decreasing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the White House said, and comes as the wars in Iran and Ukraine remain in focus.

Mr. Trump said Monday they would discuss denuclearization, which he called a "tough subject," as well as Iran and Ukraine, although an official said over the weekend that Ukraine was not expected to be discussed.

The president will first head to the Philippines, where the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit is being held. Mr. Trump will meet with Japan, India and Australia on security in the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday. He's also scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand and attend a dinner with leaders of the Southeast Asian nations and other regional leaders, the White House said.

On Wednesday, the president is set to hold a state visit and lunch banquet with Philippine President Bongbong Marcos at the presidential palace, before departing for Shenzhen, China. There, he'll meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit with APEC leaders, and on Thursday, hold the meeting with Putin and Xi.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to join the president on the trip, according to a senior White House official, but will not be part of the meeting with Putin and Xi.

Mr. Trump's trip to Asia comes after he visited China in May for a summit with Xi, where he touted making "fantastic trade deals" and acknowledged a shared desire to end the U.S.-Iran conflict. Xi also visited the U.S. in September, marking his first visit to the White House in over a decade, as the two countries extended a tariff truce.

"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call.

It will be Mr. Trump's third face-to-face meeting with Xi this year.

As for Putin, Mr. Trump and the Russian president last met in Alaska in August 2025 for a high-stakes summit on ending the war in Ukraine. But the talks failed to yield a ceasefire that the U.S. was seeking. Mr. Trump is not expected to speak about the 4 ½-year war in Ukraine during the summit.

Mr. Trump's trip to Asia also coincides with issues back at home, including the recent revelations regarding an affair between Jensen Huang, the former CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, and a suspected Chinese spy. Beijing has said it was not involved.

Huang, who has a relationship with Mr. Trump, traveled on Air Force One during his May trip to China, and he and his wife were at the head table when Trump hosted Xi in Washington for a state dinner in September. White House officials said they do not think the Nvidia situation will loom over the trip.

"We do not negotiate American export controls. These are national security matters that we develop in the administration ... and we don't expect it to figure at all in any of our conversations with the Chinese while we're there," an official said.

Both Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are traveling with the president. Bessent last week accused Lutnick of failing to prevent China from getting some of Nvidia's most advanced chips.