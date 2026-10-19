Problems voting in North Texas? Tell CBS News Texas about your experience at the polls

As North Texans head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, CBS News Texas wants to hear from voters who encounter problems while trying to cast their ballots.

Have you encountered an issue at the polls? Fill out the form below to tell us what happened.

Early voting began on Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Whether you're experiencing unusually long wait times, malfunctioning voting machines, registration issues or other difficulties at your polling location, we want to know what's happening.

CBS News Texas is asking voters across North Texas to share their experiences using the form below to help our reporters identify and investigate potential problems during the election.

Voters who need immediate assistance with a problem at the polls should contact their county elections office. Submitting this form does not constitute an official election complaint.