Am I registered to vote in Texas? How to check your voter registration before the 2026 midterm election

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 midterm election in Texas is Oct. 5. And with the worries over the current backlog of Texas voter registration records that county election officials are racing to process, here's how to check your status.

What information you need

To check to see if you're registered to vote, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's "Am I Registered" portal.

Once you're there, you'll need to provide the following information:

Your first name

Your last name

Date of birth

County and zip code, or driver's license, or Voter ID

What to do if your registration information is wrong

If any of your information is incorrect, once you verify your registration status, you can easily make changes (name or address) at Texas.gov.

To note: If you update your county of residence to a new one, your voter registration in your current county will be canceled. Then, your registration information will be updated to the new county of your new address.

After submitting the necessary changes, you'll get a new voter certificate in the mail within 30 days. If you make changes within 30 days of an election, you must use your current polling location.

You'll need to following to make changes:

Current driver's license or ID card

Social security number

Voter registration card VUID (Voter Unique Identifier Number), which may also be obtained by contacting your county voter registrar.

Once you have your registration squared away, here are some key deadlines and a ballot outlook.