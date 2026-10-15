When does early voting start in Texas? Dates, hours and polling locations

Early voting in Texas begins Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms.

The Nov. 3 ballot includes races for the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, railroad commission, congressional and state legislative seats, state board of education, and judicial offices. County and local races vary by location.

Here's what North Texas voters need to know about voting dates, hours, identification requirements, and polling locations.

When is Election Day in Texas?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered, eligible voters can cast their ballots early in person without needing a special reason.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election was Monday, Oct. 5.

Voters can check their registration status through the Texas Secretary of State's Am I Registered? website.

What are the early voting hours in Texas?

Early voting hours may vary by county and location, but state law establishes minimum hours for main early voting polling places:

Oct. 19-23: At least nine hours each weekday.

Saturday, Oct. 24: At least 12 consecutive hours.

Sunday, Oct. 25: At least six consecutive hours.

Oct. 26-30: At least 12 consecutive hours each weekday.

These are minimum requirements for main polling locations, not uniform statewide schedules. Voters should check their county's election website for specific hours.

Where can you vote early in North Texas?

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting location in their county of registration.

Voters can find polling locations through the Texas Secretary of State's Find Your Polling Place website.

The state's voter lookup system allows voters to search using their name, county, date of birth, and ZIP code. Early voting locations are scheduled to appear in the system on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Polling locations and hours are also available through county election offices:

On Election Day, voters in counties participating in the countywide polling place program may vote at any designated countywide location. Other counties require voters to use their assigned precinct polling places.

What do I need to bring to the polls?

Texas voters are generally required to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing a photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing a photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

For voters ages 18 to 69, photo identification must be current or expired no more than four years. Voters 70 and older may use an otherwise valid ID that has expired for any length of time. U.S. Citizenship Certificates do not expire.

Voters who cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID may present an approved supporting document, such as a current utility bill, bank statement, or voter registration certificate, and complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls.

For more information, including identification exemptions, visit the state's voter ID requirements website.

For additional information, visit VoteTexas.gov.