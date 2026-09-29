Texas 2026 midterm elections voter guide: How to register, vote early, and key dates to keep in mind

With the primary elections behind, it's now time for Texans to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Several key races are on the statewide ballot, including the governor's seat, a U.S. Senate seat, and several U.S. House seats, along with local offices and initiatives here in North Texas. Here's a look at what you need to know now to get ready to vote.

When is Election Day for the 2026 midterm elections?

This year, Election Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Federal law requires that Election Day fall on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even-numbered years.

When do I need to register to vote for the 2026 midterm elections?

The Texas Secretary of State's website says you have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote.

When can I vote early in the 2026 midterm elections?

You can vote early in person beginning on Monday, Oct. 19. The last day of early voting is Friday, Oct. 30.

Where do I cast my ballot in North Texas?

Your local county elections office maintains information about where you are able to vote.

Two days prior to early voting, the Secretary of State's website publishes early voting locations online. You can vote at any early voting location in your county of residence during the early voting period.

Where you can vote on Election Day depends on your county.

If your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP), you can vote at any location in the county. If not, you'll need to vote only at the precinct assigned to you.

What if I need to vote by mail?

Applications to request a ballot by mail opened at the start of this year. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 23. However, the Secretary of State's office notes that is the day the application should be received, not postmarked.

The last day a mail-in ballot can be received is Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day, unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply.

Can I check whether I'm registered to vote in Texas?

Yes, and you can do so online. You will need to provide your first name, last name, date of birth, and either your county and zip code, driver's license number, or voter ID number.

This tool also generates a sample ballot for you and tells you where your voting precinct is.

How can I register to vote in Texas?

You can mail a form to register if you are not already registered to vote. You can generate a form online to print and sign, then mail it before Monday, Oct. 5. You can also register to vote at your county's voter registrar office, which can be located online, or pick up a form from that office, a public library, government offices, or high schools.

Additionally, you have the option to register to vote when you apply for a new driver's license or update it.

What do I need to cast a ballot in Texas?

Vote Texas, which is powered by the Secretary of State's Office, says the following forms of photo ID can be used to vote:

Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person's photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

If you do not have and can't reasonably obtain one of the above forms of photo ID, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polls and present an alternative form of identification. You will need to provide one of the following when you fill out the declaration:

copy of or an original of a government document that shows the voter's name and an address, including the voter's voter registration certificate

copy of or original current utility bill

copy of or original bank statement

copy of or original government check

copy of or original paycheck

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter's identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

What if I move or change my name?

You will need to update your voter registration information, which you can do online.