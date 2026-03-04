Large hail and damaging winds possible as severe storms move into North Texas Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday afternoon and evening due to a severe weather threat.

For the morning, you can leave the jacket at home as temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, but grab an umbrella for later. The chance of rain stays low until mid-afternoon.

The severe weather threat begins around 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through midnight. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main concerns. The tornado threat for Wednesday is low, but not zero.

On Thursday, severe storms are not expected as the main activity is to the north, and the dry line is to the west. There is a small chance some of these storms move into some northwestern counties later that night.

Friday looks to be the next best chance of severe storms and heavy rain, which will likely continue into Saturday.

There's also an increased risk of flooding by the second half of the weekend as rainfall totals when all is said and done may reach up to 4" across DFW. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast well into next week, with Tuesday, March 10, as the best chance.