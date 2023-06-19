Weather Alert: Dangerous heat in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The First Alert Weather Team has issued weather alerts today and Tuesday for dangerous heat in the region.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for North Texas from noon today through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 120 degrees.

This heat should be taken seriously. If you need to be outside, take plenty of breaks and drink enough water. After getting out of the car, look before you lock your doors to make sure no kids or pets are left behind.

We will see mostly sunny skies today. However, parts of North Texas are under a marginal risk for strong storms to develop this afternoon and evening

We will not see storms everywhere, but if they develop, they could produce large hail and gusty winds. Some storms are also possible overnight.

A couple of isolated storms are also possible on Tuesday, mainly in the morning. Highs will be near 101, but it will feel hotter.

On Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is also possible.

Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday.